Grand Baoxin Auto Group Updates on Audit Progress and Trading Suspension

Grand Baoxin Auto Group ( (HK:1293) ) has shared an update.

Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited has announced a supplemental update on its quarterly resumption progress, highlighting ongoing audit procedures for its 2024 Annual Results. The company is working to finalize financial data from de-authorized dealership outlets and complete key audit procedures, aiming to publish its 2024 Annual Results by 29 August 2025. Trading in the company’s shares remains suspended pending these results, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution.

More about Grand Baoxin Auto Group

Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the automotive industry. It focuses on dealership services, including the sale and servicing of automobiles, with a notable presence in the BMW brand dealership sector.

Current Market Cap: HK$244M

