Grand Baoxin Auto Group Provides Quarterly Update on Trading Resumption

Grand Baoxin Auto Group ( (HK:1293) ) has provided an update.

Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited has announced a quarterly update on the progress of resuming trading of its shares, which have been suspended since April 1, 2025, due to a delay in publishing its 2024 Annual Results. The company is in the process of auditing these results and plans to release them by August 29, 2025. Business operations continue as usual, and the company is committed to keeping shareholders and potential investors informed of any significant developments.

Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited is a leading dealership group specializing in luxury and ultra-luxury automobile sales and after-sales services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The company primarily operates in the eastern region of the PRC, with expansions into the southern, central, northern, northeast, and northwest regions, covering a significant portion of the mainstream luxury automobile market.

