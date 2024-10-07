Grand Banks Yachts Announces Board Changes

Grand Banks Yachts (SG:G50) has released an update.

Grand Banks Yachts Limited has announced a reshuffling of its board composition following its upcoming AGM on October 24, 2024. Long-serving director Mr. Gary James Weisman is set to retire, while Mr. Basil Chan will transition from an Independent to a Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Director. Additionally, Ms. Kay Pang Ker-Wei will join the Risk Management and Audit Committee, bolstering the company’s governance structure.

