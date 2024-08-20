Gran Tierra Advances Share Buyback Plan

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) has released an update.

On August 8, 2024, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. executed a series of share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid, acquiring 14,000 shares at an average price of CAD $10.68 per share, totaling CAD $149,461. These transactions are part of a larger plan to buyback up to 3,234,914 shares by November 2024, aimed at reducing share capital or meeting equity incentive plan awards. After these transactions, Gran Tierra’s total issued and outstanding shares stand at 30,651,216.

