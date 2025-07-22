Graincorp Updates on Ongoing Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Graincorp Limited Class A ( (AU:GNC) ) just unveiled an update.

Graincorp Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program for its ordinary fully paid Class A securities. As of July 22, 2025, the company has bought back a total of 4,298,271 securities, including 83,074 on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Graincorp’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GNC) stock is a Hold with a A$7.95 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Graincorp Limited Class A stock, see the AU:GNC Stock Forecast page.

More about Graincorp Limited Class A

Average Trading Volume: 918,316

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.64B

