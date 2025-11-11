GrainCorp Announces FY25 Results Webcast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Graincorp Limited Class A ( (AU:GNC) ) is now available.

GrainCorp Limited has announced a webcast briefing for its full-year 2025 results, scheduled for November 13, 2025. The briefing will be led by CEO Robert Spurway and CFO Ian Morrison, providing insights into the company’s performance and future outlook. This event is significant for stakeholders as it offers an opportunity to understand the company’s operational strategies and market positioning, potentially impacting investor decisions and market perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GNC) stock is a Buy with a A$10.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Graincorp Limited Class A stock, see the AU:GNC Stock Forecast page.

More about Graincorp Limited Class A

GrainCorp is an integrated grain and edible oils business, recognized as the largest grain storage and handling company in Eastern Australia (ECA) and a leading processor of edible oils and oilseeds in Australia and New Zealand. With over a century of history, the company has developed a global supply chain supported by high-quality infrastructure assets that store, process, and transport grains and edible oils.

Average Trading Volume: 916,483

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.96B

See more insights into GNC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue