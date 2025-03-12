GrainCorp Announces Director’s Interest Change

The latest update is out from Graincorp Limited Class A ( (AU:GNC) ).

GrainCorp Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Robert Spurway’s securities holdings. As of March 6, 2025, Spurway acquired additional Deferred Equity Rights and Performance Rights under the company’s short-term and long-term incentive plans. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests, potentially impacting its operational strategies and stakeholder relations.

More about Graincorp Limited Class A

GrainCorp Limited is a company operating in the agriculture industry, primarily focused on the production and distribution of grains and related products. The company engages in various activities including grain storage, logistics, and processing, serving markets both domestically and internationally.

YTD Price Performance: -9.39%

Average Trading Volume: 16,397

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $966.4M

See more insights into GNC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com