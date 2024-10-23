Grafton Group Strengthens Shareholder Value with Buyback

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Grafton Group PLC has repurchased 35,000 of its own shares at an average price of £10.4908 each as part of its £30 million share buyback program. This move, conducted through Goodbody Stockbrokers, is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market. The company has bought back a total of 1,369,721 shares since the program began in August 2024.

