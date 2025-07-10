Grafton Group Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Global Uncertainties

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grafton Group plc reported a 10.1% increase in revenue to £1.25 billion for the first half of 2025, driven by acquisitions in Spain and Ireland. Despite a slow start and mid-year slowdown due to global uncertainties, the company remains optimistic about its medium-term outlook, supported by housing shortages and anticipated recovery in RMI demand. The integration of Salvador Escoda in Spain and HSS Hire Ireland is progressing well, and Grafton continues to evaluate growth opportunities. A share buyback program was completed, returning £403.3 million to shareholders.

Spark’s Take on GB:GFTU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GFTU is a Outperform.

Grafton’s strong financial structure and recent share buyback program highlight its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. However, the company faces challenges in profitability and cash flow, limiting its growth potential. Technical indicators suggest stability, while valuation metrics indicate a fair market position.

More about Grafton

Grafton Group plc is an international distributor of building materials with leading positions in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and Spain. It is also a market leader in the DIY, Home and Garden retailing market in Ireland and the largest manufacturer of dry mortar and bespoke timber staircases in the UK. The company operates approximately 470 branches and employs around 10,000 people, with a portfolio of brands including Selco Builders Warehouse, Leyland SDM, MacBlair, TG Lynes, CPI EuroMix, StairBox, Chadwicks, Woodie’s, Isero, Polvo, Salvador Escoda, and IKH.

Average Trading Volume: 290,044

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.94B

