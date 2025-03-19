Grafton Group PLC Announces Long Term Incentive Award

Grafton ( (GB:GFTU) ) has shared an update.

Grafton Group PLC announced a transaction involving Paula Harvey, the Group HR Director, who was granted an award under the company’s 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan. This transaction, involving 21,957 Grafton Units, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its key personnel, which could have implications for its operational strategy and stakeholder confidence.

More about Grafton

Grafton Group PLC operates in the building materials industry, providing a range of products and services primarily focused on the construction and home improvement sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -8.70%

Average Trading Volume: 315,244

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £1.72B

See more insights into GFTU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com