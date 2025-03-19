Grafton Group PLC Announces Long Term Incentive Award

Grafton ( (GB:GFTU) ) has shared an update.
Grafton Group PLC announced a transaction involving Paula Harvey, the Group HR Director, who was granted an award under the company’s 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan. This transaction, involving 21,957 Grafton Units, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its key personnel, which could have implications for its operational strategy and stakeholder confidence.
More about Grafton
Grafton Group PLC operates in the building materials industry, providing a range of products and services primarily focused on the construction and home improvement sectors.
YTD Price Performance: -8.70%
Average Trading Volume: 315,244
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold
Current Market Cap: £1.72B
See more insights into GFTU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles:
Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com