Grafton Group Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Grafton Group PLC has repurchased 35,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of a £30 million buyback program, paying an average price of £9.7080 per share. This move indicates Grafton’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in the market. Investors may view such buyback initiatives as a sign of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

