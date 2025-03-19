Grafton Group CFO Receives Long Term Incentive Award

Grafton ( (GB:GFTU) ) has provided an update.

Grafton Group PLC announced a transaction involving the Chief Financial Officer, David Arnold, who was granted an award under the company’s 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan. This transaction, which took place outside a trading venue, involved 111,212 Grafton Units and reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to incentivize its key management personnel, potentially impacting its operational strategies and stakeholder interests.

More about Grafton

Grafton Group PLC operates in the building materials industry, providing a range of products and services primarily focused on the distribution of building materials and DIY products across various markets.

YTD Price Performance: -8.70%

Average Trading Volume: 315,244

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £1.72B

