Grafton Group Awards Long Term Incentive to Key Executive

Grafton ( (GB:GFTU) ) just unveiled an update.

Grafton Group PLC announced a transaction involving Susan Lannigan, the General Counsel and Company Secretary, who has been granted an award under the company’s 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan. This transaction reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to incentivize its key managerial personnel, potentially impacting its operational strategies and aligning management interests with shareholder value.

More about Grafton

Grafton Group PLC operates in the building materials industry, providing a range of products and services primarily focused on the construction and home improvement sectors. The company is known for its diverse portfolio of brands and its market presence in several European countries.

YTD Price Performance: -8.70%

Average Trading Volume: 315,244

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £1.72B

See more insights into GFTU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com