Grafton Group Announces Share Vesting Under LTIP

Grafton ( (GB:GFTU) ) has provided an announcement.

Grafton Group plc announced a transaction involving the vesting of an award of free shares under its 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan. The vesting, which was subject to Total Shareholder Return (TSR) and Earnings Per Share (EPS) performance conditions, resulted in 12.5% of the overall award granted in 2022 being vested to David Arnold, the Chief Financial Officer. This transaction highlights the company’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with performance metrics, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence and market perception.

More about Grafton

Grafton Group plc operates in the building materials industry, providing a range of construction products and services. The company focuses on the distribution and retail of building materials, with a significant presence in the UK and Ireland markets.

YTD Price Performance: -10.08%

Average Trading Volume: 334,114

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £1.68B

