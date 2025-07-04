Grafton Group Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grafton ( (GB:GFTU) ) has issued an announcement.

Grafton Group PLC announced the purchase and cancellation of 49,524 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing GBP 30 million share buyback program. This transaction reflects Grafton’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GFTU) stock is a Buy with a £11.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Grafton stock, see the GB:GFTU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GFTU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GFTU is a Outperform.

Grafton’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position and active share buyback program, which are key strengths. However, challenges in profitability and cash flow management, along with technical indicators suggesting short-term weakness, temper the overall outlook.

More about Grafton

Grafton Group PLC operates in the building materials industry, offering a range of products and services primarily focused on the construction and home improvement sectors. The company is known for its extensive market presence in the UK and Ireland.

Average Trading Volume: 295,443

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.9B

