GR Life Style Company Announces Delay in Circular Dispatch for Financial Transactions

GR Properties Limited ( (HK:0108) ) has shared an update.

GR Life Style Company Limited, a Hong Kong-based company, has announced a further delay in the dispatch of a circular related to major and connected transactions involving financial assistance to a connected person. The circular, which includes details of the KT Guarantee and advice from independent financial advisors, was initially expected to be dispatched by July 14, 2025, but has now been postponed to on or before July 21, 2025. This delay indicates the company’s need for additional time to finalize the necessary information, potentially impacting shareholder decisions and the company’s operational timelines.

More about GR Properties Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,814,983

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.22B

