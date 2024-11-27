GR Engineering Services Confirms Strong Shareholder Support

GR Engineering Services Ltd (AU:GNG) has released an update.

GR Engineering Services Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support. Key outcomes included the election of Deborah Morrow and the re-election of Giuseppe Totaro as directors. These results reflect confidence in the company’s leadership and future direction.

