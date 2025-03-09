GQG Partners Reports Slight Increase in Funds Under Management

The latest announcement is out from GQG Partners, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:GQG) ).

GQG Partners Inc. reported its funds under management (FUM) as of February 28, 2025, totaling $160.5 billion, a slight increase from the previous month. The company saw net positive flows in international, global, and U.S. equity strategies, although there was a decline in emerging markets equity. This update reflects GQG’s ongoing efforts to manage and advise a diverse portfolio of investment strategies, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

GQG Partners Inc. is a financial services company that specializes in managing both discretionary and non-discretionary funds. The company offers a range of investment strategies, including Global Concentrated, International, Global, and US Quality Value strategies. GQG Partners Inc. is a Delaware corporation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, with its operations managed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, GQG Partners LLC.

YTD Price Performance: 8.91%

Average Trading Volume: 3,854,549

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.5B

