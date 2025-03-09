GQG Partners Director Increases CDI Holdings

GQG Partners, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:GQG) ) has provided an update.

GQG Partners Inc. announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Rajiv Jain, who has increased his holdings in CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) by acquiring 150,000 additional CDIs through an on-market trade. This change reflects a strategic adjustment in the director’s investment portfolio, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance and stability, which may influence stakeholder perceptions and market positioning.

More about GQG Partners, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh

YTD Price Performance: 8.91%

Average Trading Volume: 3,854,549

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.5B

