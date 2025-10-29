GPT Infraprojects Limited Passes Key Resolutions in Postal Ballot

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GPT Infraprojects Limited ( (IN:GPTINFRA) ) has shared an announcement.

GPT Infraprojects Limited announced the successful passage of several special resolutions through a postal ballot, including the adoption of a new Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association, and key appointments and role changes within its leadership. These changes are expected to align the company with the Companies Act, 2013, and enhance its governance structure, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and strategic direction.

More about GPT Infraprojects Limited

GPT Infraprojects Limited operates in the infrastructure sector, focusing on construction and engineering services. The company is involved in various infrastructure development projects, catering to both public and private sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 24,813

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 13.78B INR

