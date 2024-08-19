GPT Group Reports Soaring Profits, No Dividends

GPT Group (AU:GPT) has released an update.

GPT Group has reported a significant surge in profits, with a 144.1% increase in net profit after tax attributable to members, rising to $15,462,000 for the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. Total revenues also saw a robust growth of 20%, reaching $150.8 million. Despite these strong financial results, the company has not declared any dividends for the period ending June 30, 2024.

