GPT Group Announces Liquidity Proposal and Board Appointments

GPT Group ( (AU:GPT) ) just unveiled an update.

The GPT Group announced that investors of the GPT Wholesale Office Fund have approved a liquidity proposal at their Annual General Meeting. This proposal defers the existing 10-year liquidity event to July 2028 and offers an upfront liquidity amount of up to 25% of units, aiming to balance investor interests and allow time for market recovery. Additionally, the base management fee structure for the fund has been temporarily modified. The meeting also saw the appointment of Christopher Judd and Simone Desmarchelier as independent directors to the Board of GPT Funds Management Limited, bringing significant expertise to support the fund’s success.

More about GPT Group

GPT Group operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property management and investment solutions. The company manages various funds, including the GPT Wholesale Office Fund and the GPT Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund, with a market focus on providing commercial investment solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 5,025,069

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.54B

