GPI SpA Publishes Auditor Appointment Lists for 2025 Shareholders’ Meeting

GPI SpA ( (IT:GPI) ) just unveiled an update.

GPI SpA has announced the publication of lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors, which will be decided at the shareholders’ meeting on April 29, 2025. The lists, submitted by various shareholders, are available on the company’s website and authorized storage mechanisms. The announcement outlines the proposed compensation for the auditors and details the candidates for both standing and alternate auditor positions.

More about GPI SpA

YTD Price Performance: -24.41%

Average Trading Volume: 39,015

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €239.1M

Find detailed analytics on GPI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue