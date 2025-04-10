GPI S.p.A. Announces €50 Million Sustainability-Linked Bond

GPI SpA ( (IT:GPI) ) has shared an announcement.

GPI S.p.A. has filed the admission document for a €50 million amortising bond loan, which is a senior unsecured floating rate sustainability-linked note due in 2031. This move aligns with GPI’s strategic focus on sustainability and aims to support its ongoing efforts in the digital transformation of healthcare, potentially enhancing its market positioning and stakeholder value.

GPI S.p.A. is a prominent company in the software and services sector, focusing on the digital transformation of healthcare. With a mission to enhance the sustainability of healthcare systems, GPI emphasizes sustainability and social impact in its strategic decisions. The company has been operational for over 35 years, boasting a workforce of over 7,600 employees, and generating €510 million in revenues in 2024. GPI serves more than 9,000 clients across 70 countries and is listed on the Euronext Tech Leaders segment of Borsa Italiana.

