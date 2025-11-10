Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. ( (GB:GPE) ) is now available.

Great Portland Estates plc has received planning permission from Camden Council for the refurbishment of Whittington House in the West End, London. This project will transform the building into a modern HQ workspace featuring sustainable offices and a new rooftop terrace, enhancing GPE’s portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional office spaces in prime locations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GPE) stock is a Hold with a £349.00 price target.

GB:GPE is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 62 reflects a balance between mixed financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s financial health is hindered by income volatility and cash flow issues, while technical analysis suggests bullish momentum. The valuation indicates potential undervaluation, supported by a reasonable P/E ratio and dividend yield.

Great Portland Estates plc (GPE) is a real estate investment trust focused on developing and managing high-quality office spaces in prime London locations. The company specializes in creating sustainable, Grade A office environments with a focus on operational efficiency and market-leading amenities.

