Gorilla Gold Reports Significant Resource Growth and Drilling Success

The latest announcement is out from Labyrinth Resources Limited ( (AU:GG8) ).

Gorilla Gold has reported significant growth in its Mulwarrie Gold Project, with a 340% increase in its Mineral Resource Estimate and a 30% rise in grade after four months of drilling. The Comet Vale Project also shows promising results with the expansion of the Lakeview discovery and high-grade extensions at various prospects, indicating potential for further resource upgrades and strengthening Gorilla Gold’s position in the gold mining industry.

More about Labyrinth Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,210,759

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$245.6M

