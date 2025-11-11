Gorilla Gold Mines Updates Comet Vale Drilling Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Labyrinth Resources Limited ( (AU:GG8) ) has shared an update.

Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd has released an update regarding its Comet Vale drilling results and mineral resource estimate timing. The update includes a revised table of drilling data, which replaces a previous version. This announcement aims to provide stakeholders with the latest information on the company’s exploration activities, potentially impacting future operations and investor decisions.

More about Labyrinth Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,177,098

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$290.2M

