Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd: Pioneering High-Grade Gold Exploration in WA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Labyrinth Resources Limited ( (AU:GG8) ) is now available.

Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd is focusing on value creation through aggressive drilling in Tier-1 locations, aiming to establish itself as a high-grade gold growth story in Western Australia. The company has released an investor presentation highlighting its mineral resource estimates for Comet Vale and Labyrinth, which have been prepared and disclosed by the company. The presentation, authorized by the CEO, emphasizes the company’s commitment to exploration and resource development, with insights provided by a competent geoscientist.

More about Labyrinth Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,584,572

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$226.2M

See more insights into GG8 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue