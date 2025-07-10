Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Labyrinth Resources Limited ( (AU:GG8) ) is now available.

Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd has announced the quotation of 5,670,105 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code GG8. This move follows the exercise of options or conversion of other convertible securities, marking a significant step in the company’s financial activities.

More about Labyrinth Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,579,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$233.8M

