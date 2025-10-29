Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd Announces In-Person Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Labyrinth Resources Limited ( (AU:GG8) ) has shared an update.

Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, to be held in person in Perth, Western Australia. The company is encouraging shareholders to submit proxies in advance and has provided online resources for accessing meeting documents and voting. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it aligns with the company’s compliance with the Corporations Amendment Act 2022, emphasizing digital communication and shareholder engagement.

More about Labyrinth Resources Limited

Gorilla Gold Mines Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and extraction of gold resources. The company is based in Subiaco, Western Australia, and is involved in activities related to gold mining and resource development.

Average Trading Volume: 1,203,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$261.7M

Learn more about GG8 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue