Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Exceeds Guidance with $84 Million Tax Credit Sale

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Gore Street Energy Storage ( (GB:GSF) ) is now available.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has announced the sale of its Investment Tax Credits for the ‘Big Rock’ asset, achieving a total consideration of approximately $84 million, which exceeds previous guidance. This transaction will help reduce the company’s debt and fund project costs, while also enabling the distribution of special dividends to shareholders, reflecting a significant capital inflow in a constrained equity market. The energy storage sector is experiencing rapid transformation, with cost declines creating attractive investment opportunities, and Gore Street is focused on deploying capital for long-term value generation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GSF) stock is a Buy with a £0.94 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gore Street Energy Storage stock, see the GB:GSF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GSF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GSF is a Neutral.

Gore Street Energy Storage demonstrates strengths in its strong balance sheet and positive corporate developments, such as capacity expansion and strategic asset sales. These are partially offset by challenges in revenue consistency and profitability margins, as reflected in the negative P/E ratio. The stock benefits from positive momentum and a high dividend yield, making it appealing for income-focused investors, while operational challenges remain a key area for improvement.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:GSF stock, click here.

More about Gore Street Energy Storage

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund is London’s first listed and internationally diversified energy storage fund dedicated to the low-carbon transition. It provides shareholders with sustainable returns from investments in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale energy storage projects, focusing on growth through increasing operational capacity and delivering consistent dividend yields.

Average Trading Volume: 1,574,225

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £319.2M

For an in-depth examination of GSF stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue