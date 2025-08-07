Gopal Snacks Limited Publishes Q2 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Gopal Snacks Limited ( (IN:GOPAL) ) has issued an announcement.

Gopal Snacks Limited has published its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, as per the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations. The results were approved by the Board of Directors on August 6, 2025, and subsequently published in the ‘Financial Express’ and a regional Gujarati newspaper on August 7, 2025. This publication is also available on the company’s website, ensuring transparency and accessibility for stakeholders.

More about Gopal Snacks Limited

Average Trading Volume: 12,728

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 44.38B INR

