Goodwill Entertainment Launches Shareholder Rewards and Partners with Jack Neo

Goodwill Entertainment Holding Limited ( (SG:GEH) ) has shared an update.

Goodwill Entertainment Holding Limited has launched an Investor Appreciation Privileges programme to reward shareholders for their support, offering exclusive benefits across its entertainment venues. Additionally, the company is partnering with local film director Jack Neo to create a new arrangement of the ‘Happy Birthday’ song, aiming for a global release.

More about Goodwill Entertainment Holding Limited

Goodwill Entertainment Holding Limited is a Singapore-based company that operates in the entertainment industry, focusing on integrated family karaoke, nightlife, and live entertainment experiences. The company manages a portfolio of 12 locations and 13 outlets, including popular venues along Singapore’s Orchard Road.

Average Trading Volume: 46,170

