Goodtech ASA Welcomes New CFO Anders Engelsen

Goodtech ASA Class A (DE:6FO) has released an update.

Goodtech ASA appoints Anders Engelsen as the new CFO, bringing extensive experience from roles in finance, strategy, and corporate development. Engelsen, who will start in Q1/2025, is expected to continue the company’s growth journey following Øyvind Osjord’s departure for new challenges. CEO Margrethe Hauge expressed confidence in Engelsen’s background to lead Goodtech into its next phase.

