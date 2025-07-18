Goodpatch Inc. Reports Strong Financial Growth and Positive Dividend Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Goodpatch, Inc. ( (JP:7351) ).

Goodpatch Inc. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the nine months ending May 31, 2025, with net sales increasing by 27.8% year-on-year. The company has revised its dividend forecast, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders, and maintains a strong equity-to-asset ratio, reflecting its stable financial position.

More about Goodpatch, Inc.

Goodpatch Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the design and technology industry. It focuses on providing innovative digital solutions and services, enhancing user experiences through its design expertise.

Average Trading Volume: 62,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen8.21B

Learn more about 7351 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue