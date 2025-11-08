Goodluck India Limited Releases Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Goodluck India Ltd. ( (IN:GOODLUCK) ) has issued an announcement.

Goodluck India Limited announced the approval of its standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, following a board meeting held on November 8, 2025. The results, reviewed by the statutory auditor, were released to the public, and the trading window closure will end 48 hours after the announcement. This financial disclosure is crucial for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting investor decisions and market perceptions.

More about Goodluck India Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 18,950

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 38.63B INR

