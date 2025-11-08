Goodluck India Limited Releases Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Goodluck India Ltd. ( (IN:GOODLUCK) ) has shared an announcement.

Goodluck India Limited announced its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, which were approved by the Board of Directors. The results, reviewed by the statutory auditor, indicate the company’s financial performance during this period. The trading window will close 48 hours after the public release of these results, impacting stakeholders by providing insights into the company’s operational efficiency and market positioning.

More about Goodluck India Ltd.

Goodluck India Limited operates in the manufacturing sector, focusing on producing and supplying a diverse range of steel products. The company is known for its high-quality offerings in the steel industry and caters to various market segments, including infrastructure and automotive sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 18,950

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 38.63B INR

