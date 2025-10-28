Good Gamer Entertainment Announces Share Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. ( (TSE:GOOD) ).

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. has announced the completion of a share consolidation, effective October 30, 2025, where ten existing common shares will be consolidated into one new common share. This move will reduce the total number of outstanding shares from 45,567,576 to approximately 4,256,757, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. is a forward-thinking technology company focused on innovating and utilizing AI in technology. The company is dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions to enhance how businesses engage with their audiences and data.

Average Trading Volume: 99,057

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$638.5K

