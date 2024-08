GOME Retail Holdings (HK:0493) has released an update.

GOME Retail Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 30, 2024, to discuss the company’s semi-annual results, approve the appointment of a new female director, and handle other business matters. The upcoming meeting aims to address corporate governance and review financial performance.

