Goldwind Approves Guarantees for South African Subsidiaries at EGM

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co ( (HK:2208) ) has issued an update.

Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on July 18, 2025, where a resolution was passed to provide full guarantees and issue letters of guarantee for its majority-owned subsidiaries in South Africa. This decision reflects the company’s strategic focus on expanding its operations and support in international markets, particularly in South Africa, which may enhance its industry positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading company in the renewable energy sector, primarily focused on the production and development of wind turbines. The company operates in the global market, with a significant presence in the wind energy industry, providing sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 13,871,361

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$42.05B

