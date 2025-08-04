Goldwind Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Strengthen Operations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co ( (HK:2208) ) has shared an update.

Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. has announced significant leadership appointments during the second meeting of its ninth board session held on August 4, 2025. Mr. Cao Zhigang has been appointed as the president, and Ms. Ma Jinru as the vice president, secretary to the board, and company secretary. Additionally, several vice presidents, a chief financial officer, and chief engineers have been appointed, marking a strategic move to strengthen the company’s leadership team. These appointments are expected to enhance Goldwind’s operational efficiency and reinforce its position in the renewable energy industry.

More about Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in China, operating in the renewable energy sector. The company specializes in the development and manufacturing of wind turbine generators and offers comprehensive solutions for wind power projects, focusing on innovation and sustainable energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 12.67%

Average Trading Volume: 12,789,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$42.18B

