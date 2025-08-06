Goldwin Inc. Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Financial Results Amid Strategic Moves

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest update is out from Goldwin ( (JP:8111) ).
Goldwin Inc. reported a decrease in net sales and profits for the three months ending June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Despite the decline, the company plans a stock split and a commemorative dividend to celebrate its 75th anniversary, indicating a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8111) stock is a Buy with a Yen12170.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Goldwin stock, see the JP:8111 Stock Forecast page.
More about Goldwin
Goldwin Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the apparel industry. The company is known for its high-quality sportswear and outdoor clothing, with a focus on innovation and sustainability.
Average Trading Volume: 147,141
Current Market Cap: Yen356.9B
