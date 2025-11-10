Goldwin Inc. Corrects Financial Results Disclosure Error

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Goldwin ( (JP:8111) ) has shared an update.

Goldwin Inc. has issued a correction to its Consolidated Financial Results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, due to an error in the disclosed information. The correction pertains to the description of the ‘Stock Benefit Trust’ plan, which was previously misreported. This correction does not affect the numerical data, but it clarifies the nature of the stock benefit plan, potentially impacting stakeholders’ understanding of the company’s equity management.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8111) stock is a Buy with a Yen12170.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Goldwin stock, see the JP:8111 Stock Forecast page.

More about Goldwin

Goldwin Inc. operates in the apparel industry, focusing on the production and distribution of sportswear and outdoor clothing. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, indicating its significant presence and influence in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 561,591

Current Market Cap: Yen415.4B

For detailed information about 8111 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

