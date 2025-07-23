Goldwin Inc. Announces Treasury Stock Disposal for Restricted Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Goldwin ( (JP:8111) ).

Goldwin Inc. has announced a resolution to dispose of its treasury stock as part of a Restricted Stock Compensation System, aimed at enhancing corporate value and aligning interests with shareholders. This disposal involves 5,408 shares of common stock, with a total value of ¥42,166,176, and is part of a broader strategy to incentivize directors and executive officers, excluding external directors, by providing them with stock compensation.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8111) stock is a Buy with a Yen12170.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Goldwin stock, see the JP:8111 Stock Forecast page.

More about Goldwin

Goldwin Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Prime stock exchange, primarily involved in the apparel industry. The company focuses on producing high-quality sports and outdoor clothing, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 146,608

Current Market Cap: Yen353.8B

