Goldstream Investment Partners with Saint Bella for Strategic Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Goldstream Investment Limited ( (HK:1328) ) just unveiled an update.

Goldstream Investment Limited has announced a strategic cooperation memorandum with Saint Bella Inc., a leading postpartum care and recovery group in China. The partnership aims to explore potential collaborations in overseas strategic development and capital markets initiatives, which could diversify Goldstream’s revenue streams and enhance its business capabilities.

More about Goldstream Investment Limited

Goldstream Investment Limited is engaged in investment management and strategic direct investment business, focusing on providing advisory services, financial advisory, investment management products, and asset allocation services.

Average Trading Volume: 3,785,252

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.77B

Find detailed analytics on 1328 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue