Goldstream Investment Limited Invests in Capcon Holdings

Goldstream Investment Limited ( (HK:1328) ) has shared an update.

Goldstream Investment Limited has completed a $5 million subscription of Series B-4 Preferred Shares in Capcon Holdings Limited, a leader in advanced semiconductor packaging equipment. This strategic investment aligns with Goldstream’s criteria and is expected to add value to its shareholders. Capcon, recognized as a technological unicorn, operates globally and is a core-equipment supplier for major semiconductor companies, enhancing its position in the advanced-packaging sector.

More about Goldstream Investment Limited

Goldstream Investment Limited is engaged in providing investment management services and strategic direct investment business. The company focuses on investing in companies with exceptional reputation and business potential.

Average Trading Volume: 287,256

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.01B

