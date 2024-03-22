Goldstake and Transpacific Finalize Clay Property Sale

Greenridge Exploration Inc (TSE:GXP) has released an update.

Goldstake Explorations Inc. and Transpacific Resources Inc. have successfully completed the sale of their interests in the Clay Property to MAG Silver Corp.’s Gatling Exploration Inc. for C$5 million. The transaction was settled in cash with Goldstake and Transpacific receiving their respective shares of 75% and 25% of the purchase price, adjusted for transaction expenses. This deal further consolidates Goldstake’s portfolio of precious metal projects across North America and Australia, while Transpacific continues its mineral explorations in Ontario.

