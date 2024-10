Goldshore Resources (TSE:GSHR) has released an update.

Goldshore Resources Inc. announces a winter exploration program aimed at identifying new drill targets along 23 kilometers of underexplored structural corridors adjacent to the Moss Deposit. The systematic exploration, including geochemical and geophysical surveys, is a strategic move to uncover the full potential of the Moss area’s gold resources.

