Goldman Sachs Increases Stake in Toubani Resources

Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs ( (AU:TRE) ) just unveiled an update.

Toubani Resources Limited has seen a change in the substantial holding of its shares, with The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries increasing their stake. The voting power of Goldman Sachs has risen from 6.587% to 9.581%, indicating a significant increase in their investment in Toubani Resources Limited.

More about Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs

Average Trading Volume: 702,466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.01M

