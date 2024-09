Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (GB:0FGH) has released an update.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has altered its stake in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, with a new total holding of 5.08% of the company’s voting rights. This reflects both a slight increase in direct voting rights to 0.51% and a decrease in financial instruments to 4.57%. The changes in holdings crossed the notification threshold on September 23, 2024.

